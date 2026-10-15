JNU students enter 12th day of hunger strike

NEW DELHI Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entered the 12th day of their indefinite hunger strike on Thursday, demanding the revocation of rustication orders against student union office-bearers and the restoration of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) and the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE). The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) launched the protest on October 3 with a charter of 13 demands covering academic, infrastructural, welfare, social justice and democratic concerns. Among its key demands are the withdrawal of the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) Manual and the reinstatement of rusticated student representatives. JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president K. Gopika Babu and general secretary Sunil Yadav are among those participating in the hunger strike, along with several other students. The protest continued after a second round of negotiations with the university administration on October 12 failed to produce concrete commitments on the union’s major demands. The meeting included student representatives, associate deans, the dean of students and the dean of the School of Social Sciences. According to the union, the administration agreed to examine concerns regarding the CPO Manual and alleged violations of reservation rules in hostel allotments. However, it did not provide a comprehensive response on the rustication orders or the restoration of GSCASH. On JNUEE, the administration reportedly cited a lack of funding as a major obstacle. “The outcome of the second round of negotiations makes it clear that the administration is still unwilling to offer concrete commitments on our legitimate demands. Mere assurances, promises to seek legal opinions and prepare feasibility reports cannot substitute for action,” the union said in a statement. Meanwhile, the university has asked Ms. Mishra to appear before a proctorial committee on October 22 over allegations of manhandling security personnel and damaging campus property during a September 8 protest. JNUSU has also claimed that 10–12 other students received similar notices. The ongoing agitation follows disciplinary action against five students in February 2026 over the alleged vandalism of facial recognition technology access gates at the university’s central library. The students had raised concerns about privacy and surveillance.