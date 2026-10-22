JDU candidate accuses BJP, Congress of buying votes

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI Janata Dal (United) candidate Shankar Reddy Patil has alleged that both the BJP and the Congress are attempting to lure voters with money in the Karnataka North-East Teachers’ Constituency Legislative Council election. Addressing a press conference, Patil said he had received information about alleged cash inducements to voters by candidates belonging to the two major political parties. He said he would lodge a complaint with the election officer regarding the matter. Patil expressed concern over what he described as the deterioration of the electoral system, questioning the nomination of candidates who, he alleged, were neither teachers nor graduates by major political parties. Having worked as a professor at the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, Patil said he was well aware of the problems faced by teachers. He expressed disappointment that his requests to major political parties for an opportunity to contest the election had not been accepted. Contesting on a JDU ticket, Patil said he had received the support of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS). He described the BJP and Congress candidates as his principal opponents, adding that he shared friendly relations with the other contestants. He said he had already met voters and appealed to them to support his candidature. Expressing confidence, he said the election could produce a surprising result. JDU State Vice-President KV Shivaram, who also addressed the press conference said, Patil did not possess the financial resources available to candidates from major political parties and was spending his pension money on the election campaign. He appealed to teachers to support Patil, citing his commitment to the teaching community and his understanding of the problems faced by educators. Leaders of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi were also present at the press conference.