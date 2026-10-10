JD(S) demands public apology from Minister Bangarappa

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political friction in Karnataka has intensified dramatically following sharp public remarks directed at the country's highest constitutional office by State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. The Janata Dal (Secular) has launched a scathing attack against the minister, issuing an unequivocal demand for an immediate and unconditional public apology addressed to President Droupadi Murmu. The controversy erupted after Minister Bangarappa purportedly characterized the President using the descriptor "silent President" during a public interaction. Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the JD(S) state unit headquarters expressed profound outrage, condemning the phrasing as an intolerable affront to democratic norms and constitutional dignity. The opposition party argued that undermining the nation’s First Citizen—who represents the pinnacle of parliamentary democracy and hails from a marginalized tribal community—exhibits an underlying cultural arrogance and an inherent disregard for inclusive constitutional traditions within the ruling party. Political analysts note that the fierce reaction underscores heightened sensitivities surrounding political rhetoric targeting high-ranking national figures, particularly as state and national parties jockey for strategic leverage ahead of upcoming legislative sessions. The opposition party’s statement further escalated the verbal sparring by questioning the ideological alignment and political accountability of cabinet ministers serving under the current administration, asserting that such commentary sets a dangerous precedent for holders of public office. As of press time, neither Minister Bangarappa nor official spokespersons for the ruling Congress party have issued a formal retraction or counter-statement addressing the opposition’s ultimatum. However, political commentators suggest that the deepening controversy threatens to dominate legislative discourse in Bengaluru, placing mounting pressure on the state leadership to manage fallout from the remarks as political rivalries sharpen across Karnataka.