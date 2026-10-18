Japan PM Takaichi’s approval rating falls below 50 per cent

Tokyo Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s approval rating has fallen to 49.1 per cent, its lowest level since she took office in October last year, Kyodo News Agency reported on Sunday. The poll, conducted on October 17 and 18, indicated that public dissatisfaction may have been influenced by Takaichi’s delayed response to the resignation of Farm Minister Kazuo Yana. Yana stepped down on Wednesday following criticism over remarks about reducing road funding for municipalities that did not support him. According to Kyodo, 57.7 per cent of respondents felt Takaichi had taken too long to replace him, while 81.5 per cent said Yana’s resignation was justified. Takaichi had appointed Yana during a cabinet reshuffle last month but later criticised his remarks in parliament after they were reported by local media earlier this month. The findings highlight growing public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the controversy.