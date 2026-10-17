Jairam Ramesh questions changes to Census enumerator rules

NEW DELHI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised the Centre's amendments to the Census Rules, 1990, alleging that the changes could benefit thousands of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the 2027 Census. His remarks followed the government's decision to expand the categories of people eligible to work as census enumerators. In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the amendments were linked to an RSS training camp held in Belgaum from July 10 to 12, 2026, where cadres were reportedly trained on the Census exercise. He also questioned the composition of a High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes established by the Union Home Ministry on May 26, 2026, which has invited public submissions from Indian and foreign organisations. Ramesh described the changes as a potential threat to the credibility of the census process and alleged that the exercise could be manipulated. He drew a comparison with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accused the government of undermining public institutions. These claims were made by the Congress leader and were not independently established in the report. The Union government amended the Census Rules on October 16, widening the pool of eligible enumerators. Under the revised rules, teachers from government, local authority, aided and unaided private educational institutions can be appointed. Clerks and officials working for Central and state governments, local authorities, public sector undertakings, banks, statutory bodies, companies, societies and trusts are also eligible. The Ministry of Home Affairs notified the Census (Amendment) Rules, 2026, under Section 18(1) of the Census Act, 1948. The amendments also allow state governments and Union Territory administrations to consider other suitable individuals for enumerator duties. The principal rules were first published on December 31, 1990, and amended in 1994, 2009, 2018 and 2022. The changes have triggered political criticism ahead of the 2027 Census.