INS Samarthak commissioned as India's first indigenous vessel

CH NEWS, Karwar Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan formally commissioned INS Samarthak, the Indian Navy's first indigenous Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV), at the Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar, Karnataka. Constructed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at its Kattupalli shipyard in Tamil Nadu, the vessel boasts over 75 percent indigenous content. Measuring 107 meters in length with a displacement of approximately 3,750 tonnes, INS Samarthak is engineered as a highly versatile platform under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and 'Make in India' initiatives. Unlike conventional frontline combatants, the newly commissioned vessel is designed to fulfill a broad spectrum of specialized roles. Its primary tasks include serving as a critical testbed for naval weapons, radars, and advanced sensors, as well as deploying and recovering aerial and surface targets for fleet training. Furthermore, the ship is fully equipped to support unmanned aerial and autonomous marine systems, conduct maritime surveillance, handle low-intensity operations, and provide crucial towing, salvage, and marine pollution response capabilities. The ship's crest features an Indian elephant rising from the waves, symbolizing strength, intelligence, and agility, guided by the motto "Victory is Our Sole Aim." Additionally, the platform can be configured for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions, including operating as a limited-capacity hospital ship during emergencies. The induction ceremony was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan alongside other senior military officials and state dignitaries. The addition of INS Samarthak significantly enhances the Indian Navy's operational flexibility, technological testing infrastructure, and indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.