Indian Racing Festival heads to Chennai for third round

Chennai The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2026 will head to the Madras International Circuit on Oct 22 and 23, with the third round of the F4 Indian Championship set to intensify the title battle alongside the opening round of the Indian Racing League (IRL). Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru driver Aris Kyriakou leads the F4 Indian Championship standings with 93 points, just five ahead of Goa Aces JA Racing’s Luviwe Sambudla, who has 88 points. With 25 points available for a race victory, the Chennai round could significantly influence the championship standings. Sambudla enters the competition after winning the first and third races at the previous round at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. Despite retiring from the second race, his strong performances have kept him firmly in contention. Kyriakou, meanwhile, secured podium finishes in all three races in Coimbatore, maintaining his lead through consistent results. Hyderabad Blackbirds’ Bhuvan Bonu occupies third place with 51 points, followed by Mahlori Mabunda on 46 and Aaron Mehta on 42. Other drivers expected to challenge include Ntiyiso Mabunda, who secured two podium finishes in the previous round, and Chennai Turbo Riders’ Sai Aditya, who impressed with a recovery drive in Coimbatore. The Chennai weekend will also mark the beginning of the Indian Racing League’s new season, featuring six city-based franchises competing in a gender-neutral format with Indian and international drivers. Defending champions Goa Aces JA Racing will aim to retain their title, with Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend among their key drivers. Chennai Turbo Riders will seek to capitalise on home advantage against Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Kolkata Royal Tigers and Speed Demons Delhi. With three more rounds remaining after Chennai in the F4 championship, several drivers remain in contention. The two-day event is expected to provide an important test of consistency and race pace as both competitions begin their next phase.