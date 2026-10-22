India Post revenue hits ₹4,202 cr again

New Delhi The Department of Posts has crossed the Rs 4,000-crore revenue milestone for the second consecutive quarter for the first time, with strong growth in parcels, insurance and international business driving earnings in the September quarter, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday. India Post recorded revenue of Rs 4,202 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 25 per cent increase from Rs 3,355 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue also rose nearly 5 per cent compared with the preceding quarter, extending the momentum established during the April-June period. The parcel business emerged as the strongest growth driver, expanding 71 per cent year-on-year. Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance together recorded 44 per cent growth, while international business increased 38 per cent over the same period last year. The strong quarterly performance pushed India Post's revenue for the first half of the financial year to approximately Rs 8,213 crore, up nearly 24 per cent from around Rs 6,500 crore during April-September of the previous financial year. Scindia said the improvement was also reflected in the department's operational efficiency. The expenditure coverage ratio, excluding pension liabilities, increased to 62 per cent in the September quarter from 54 per cent a year earlier, indicating that a larger share of expenditure was being covered by revenue. “We have improved our expenditure coverage ratio by almost 8 per cent this year,” Scindia said. Reviewing performance across all 23 postal circles, the minister said Bihar, West Bengal and North East circles delivered strong results and exceeded expectations on key business parameters. Nineteen circles achieved more than 80 per cent of their quarterly targets.