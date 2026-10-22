India-Poland target doubling bilateral trade by 2030

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday agreed to double bilateral trade between India and Poland by 2030, setting an ambitious economic target as both countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership. The commitment was announced in a joint statement following their meeting, which focused on expanding trade, investment, industrial cooperation and technological collaboration. Both leaders called for the early signing and ratification of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, along with its timely implementation. They said the agreement could create fresh opportunities for trade and investment, strengthen critical supply chains, diversify economic partnerships and open new markets for businesses. Modi invited Polish companies to increase their investments and expand operations in India, highlighting the country's large consumer market, skilled workforce and growing manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. Tusk, meanwhile, welcomed Indian investments in Poland and described the country as a gateway for Indian businesses seeking to expand into Central and Eastern Europe and the wider European market. The leaders also agreed to strengthen agricultural cooperation by resuming the activities of their bilateral working group, with the objective of intensifying trade and collaboration in the sector. They welcomed the India-Poland Business Forum held during the visit, which brought together leading chief executives and industry representatives from both countries. Businesses were encouraged to explore partnerships in industrial machinery, defence, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, mining, critical minerals, energy and information and communications technology. The two sides also highlighted the importance of resilient supply chains, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, innovation-led growth and digital transformation.