India-Canada Trade Mission Secures $300 Million Partnerships

New Delhi Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu on Friday described his visit to India as productive, announcing that the Team Canada Trade Mission had concluded with more than 30 commercial partnerships between Canadian and Indian entities valued at nearly 300 million Canadian dollars. The partnerships span several sectors, including aerospace, energy, clean technology and automobiles, reflecting growing business interest in expanding bilateral commercial ties. Sidhu said the mission aimed to create opportunities for companies from both countries and translate diplomatic engagement into tangible business outcomes. “It was very useful. If I have talked to all the delegates, you saw the partnerships being signed; over 30 commercial partnerships between Canadian and Indian entities, valued at close to $300 million, in different sectors; aerospace, energy, cleantech, autos, and so much more.” — Maninder Sidhu (Canadian Minister of International Trade) Sidhu said the visit built on momentum generated by Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Canada in May, which featured the largest-ever Indian delegation to the country. He had promised Goyal that he would return to India and said he was pleased to see concrete outcomes from the renewed engagement. Concluding the mission in Karnataka, Sidhu said Canada had brought 300 business delegates representing 150 organisations to India. He described it as the largest Canadian trade mission of its kind in 30 years, since the tenure of former Prime Minister Jean Chretien. The delegation travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru to strengthen commercial engagement and explore opportunities for deeper investment. Sidhu also thanked the Indian government and people for their welcome and cooperation. The trade mission comes as India and Canada advance negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh K. Patnaik said the fourth round of negotiations had concluded and discussions were progressing rapidly.

"And so, this is what these trade missions are all about: opening doors and making sure that partnerships are formed." — Maninder Sidhu (Canadian Minister of International Trade).

"From Mumbai to Bengaluru, we came to continue building on the incredible momentum our two countries have generated together over the last year." — Maninder Sidhu (Canadian Minister of International Trade).

"A CEPA would reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, address technical hurdles and facilitate compliance, besides boosting investment flows and easing movement of people, goods and capital." — Dinesh K. Patnaik (Indian High Commissioner to Canada).