India, Canada Seek Stronger Economic Partnership

New Delhi India and Canada are seeking to rebuild their bilateral relationship by prioritising economic complementarities, strategic interests and stronger institutional cooperation after a prolonged period of diplomatic tensions, according to a recent report. The visits of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, preceded by security consultations between David Morrison and India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, indicate renewed efforts to restore confidence between the two countries. The objective, according to an analysis by former Indian high commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma, should be to establish a more resilient partnership rather than simply return to the relationship that existed before the diplomatic rupture. India offers Canada access to a large and expanding consumer market, industrial capabilities and a growing technology ecosystem. For Ottawa, stronger engagement with New Delhi could also help diversify trade and investment relationships and reduce its concentration on the United States. Canada brings expertise and investment opportunities in energy, critical minerals, agriculture, aerospace, advanced technologies and education. Its institutional investors could also contribute to India's infrastructure and industrial development. Both countries have reasons to strengthen supply chains and reduce economic vulnerabilities amid changing global trade patterns. The report argues that these shared interests could provide a foundation for sustained cooperation. The political groundwork for the renewed engagement was laid during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India from February 27 to March 2, 2026. His visit followed renewed engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 G7 summit. The two leaders supported reconstituting the India-Canada CEO Forum, establishing a Finance Ministers’ Economic and Financial Dialogue, strengthening security cooperation and maintaining regular trade and investment engagement.

“The objective should not be to recreate the relationship that existed before the rupture, but to build a more resilient partnership.” — Sanjay Kumar Verma (Former Indian High Commissioner to Canada).