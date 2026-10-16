INDIA bloc plans protests against electoral rolls

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a major escalation of national political tensions over electoral integrity, senior leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc have announced a concerted statewide agitation in Karnataka under the powerful rallying cry, "Save the Vote – Save the Nation" (Matha Ulisi – Desha Ulisi). This unified movement aims to protect the Constitution, defend democratic principles, and safeguard the fundamental voting rights of citizens against what leaders term systemic disenfranchisement. The strategic decision was formalized during a high-level state meeting held on Friday at the Legislators' Home (Shasakara Bhavana) in Bengaluru. Chaired by prominent Congress leader and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee stalwart B.K. Hariprasad, the gathering brought together key representatives from major coalition partners. Attendees included AICC Secretary Gopinath Palaniappan, CPI State Secretary Sathi Sundaresh, CPI(M) State Secretary K. Prakash, Samajwadi Party State President Manjappa Yadav, alongside delegates from the CPI(ML) Liberation, the Forward Bloc, and various other progressive allied organizations. The core grievance driving this aggressive political mobilization centers on the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders leveled severe accusations against federal administrative structures, claiming that the electoral roll revision process has resulted in the systematic and unlawful exclusion of millions of eligible voters nationwide. Citing estimates presented during the conference, leaders asserted that roughly one hundred thirty million voters across the country have mysteriously dropped off official voter lists. Hariprasad and other coalition speakers maintained that such mass omissions are completely unacceptable and demand the immediate, unconditional scrapping of the current SIR protocol, alongside the formal reinstatement of every legitimate citizen's name to the registry. Furthermore, the alliance launched a direct verbal assault on the leadership of the national election administration, explicitly calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition representatives alleged that the central government is increasingly adopting anti-democratic and authoritarian methods, transforming what should be a strictly neutral and independent constitutional institution into an instrument favoring ruling party interests. Speakers emphasized that protecting the sanctity of the ballot box transcends ordinary party politics, representing an existential struggle for the survival of Indian democracy.