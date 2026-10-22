INDIA Bloc defers virtual meeting on ‘Vote Chori’ protests

NEW DELHI The INDIA bloc has deferred its proposed virtual meeting to discuss the next phase of protests over alleged “vote chori” and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said on Thursday. The meeting was scheduled for Thursday evening, October 22, but was postponed, according to the sources. Opposition leaders were expected to discuss a coordinated strategy for taking forward their campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and mounting pressure on the government over the issue. The leaders were also expected to review preparations for the bloc’s November 1 rally and discuss ways to intensify their political campaign. The proposed discussions were aimed at establishing a roadmap for protests and deciding the opposition’s next steps against the Chief Election Commissioner. The “vote chori” issue has emerged as a key point of confrontation between opposition parties and the ruling establishment. Opposition leaders have raised concerns over electoral processes and have called for accountability from election authorities. The allegations have also become a focus of political mobilisation by the INDIA bloc. The proposed virtual meeting was expected to bring leaders together to assess preparations for upcoming demonstrations, coordinate messaging and determine how to sustain pressure on the government. The November 1 rally is expected to form an important part of the bloc’s planned campaign. However, no revised date for the virtual meeting was provided in the report. The reasons for postponing the meeting were also not immediately specified. The development comes as opposition parties seek to maintain a united front on electoral concerns and organise collective action. The bloc’s next decisions are likely to shape the timing and direction of its planned protests. The INDIA bloc comprises opposition parties that have joined forces to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance. Its leaders have periodically held consultations on political strategy, parliamentary coordination and issues they intend to raise against the government.