‘Identify accident-prone zones, take preventive measures’

CH NEWS RAICHUR Deputy Commissioner S Poovitha has directed officials to identify accident-prone zones across district and take preventive measures to reduce road accidents. Chairing a district-level Road Safety Committee meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office, she instructed the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Public Works Department (PWD) and police department to conduct joint inspections and submit a report on measures required to prevent accidents. She directed the officials to inspect all feeder roads and junctions within the next 20 days and submit a detailed report. Roads and junctions must also be inspected periodically, and strict action should be taken against motorists violating traffic rules, she said. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the municipal authorities to prepare and submit a list of speed breakers within the city corporation limits. Emphasising road safety awareness, she said measures must be taken to ensure that two-wheeler riders wear helmets compulsorily as part of Road Safety Week. Merely imposing fines would not bring about lasting behavioural changes, she observed, stressing the need for continuous public awareness campaigns. The Deputy Commissioner said bus services had been provided to 877 of the 899 villages in the district. She directed the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps to extend the facility to the remaining villages as well. Expressing concern over complaints regarding school buses, she instructed schools to submit reports within 20 days detailing the measures taken to address the issues. She also stressed that school buses must operate on time according to school schedules and that all necessary precautions must be taken to ensure the safety of children. The directions are aimed at improving road safety, strengthening enforcement of traffic regulations and ensuring safer public transport facilities across the district. Additional Superintendent of Police G Harish, Transport Department officer M Rakesh, PWD Executive Engineer H Basavaraj, National Highways Authority officials, Division Controller of the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Imam Qasim Kandagal, Urban Development Cell Planning Officer Thimmappa Biradar, AEE Mahesh, Jyoti and officials and staff from various departments attended the meeting.