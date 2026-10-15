Hunsur residents renew demand for park and lake restoration

CH NEWS, Hunsur The Hunsur City Municipal Council has initiated a cleanup drive at a site proposed for a public park in Chikkahunsuru following requests from local residents. DEED Director Srikanth said Commissioner Manasa had responded to the residents’ appeal, while a request had also been submitted to Tahsildar Manjunath to officially designate the land for a park. Speaking to reporters, Srikanth said the ongoing work involved clearing overgrown vegetation and filling a pit with construction debris to level the proposed park site. Commissioner Manasa also stated that cleaning work had begun along the pedestrian walkway surrounding the lake. Members of the Chikkahunasuru Lake and Park Development Struggle Committee, including former City Municipal Council member Manju, have been working to address several civic issues affecting the locality. They have appealed to elected representatives, the City Municipal Council, Govindanahalli Grama Panchayat and the taluk administration to take immediate action. The committee has sought repairs to the lake’s pedestrian walkway, which was damaged at four locations during last year’s rains and has become unusable. It has also demanded proper drainage arrangements to prevent sewage from entering the lake and nearby paddy fields. Clearing accumulated waste from drains in Old Chikkahunasuru is another major demand. The residents have further requested that vacant land beside the high school, located in Survey No. 61 of Chikkahunasuru, be allocated for developing a public park. Manasa said residents had previously approached elected representatives and municipal authorities regarding sewage discharge and blocked drains. However, despite inspections by Panchayat officials, concrete action had not followed, she noted. The committee has now written to the Panchayat Development Officer of Govindanahalli Panchayat, seeking conversion of the school-adjacent land into a park and cleaning of the lake surroundings. Residents have urged the concerned authorities to address these long-pending demands promptly and improve public spaces and sanitation in the area.