Human skills remain essential in the age of artificial intelligence

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Government Arts College Principal Prof. R. Tarini Shubhadayini has stressed the importance of developing human skills and sensitivity as artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly influences different sectors. She expressed concern that growing dependence on technology could weaken human values and emotional understanding. She was speaking while presiding over the inauguration of the Cultural Committee and various other committees at Government Arts College in Chitradurga on Thursday. She encouraged students to develop their cultural interests, participate actively in extracurricular activities and cultivate positive thinking to build a successful future. Retired Tumakuru History Professor Siddalingaiah inaugurated the programme. He said reading books such as Wings of Fire by former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and the works of English playwright William Shakespeare could encourage self-reflection and personal growth. He observed that society increasingly needed understanding and compassion instead of behaviour that harms others. Siddalingaiah advised students to be mindful of their words and avoid hurting people through their speech. He also encouraged them to participate in college cultural activities, saying such involvement could help calm restless minds and support mental well-being. Professional trainer Challakere Gajendra said modern lifestyles and excessive social media use were affecting the mental peace of young people. He urged students to develop diverse skills during their undergraduate years to prepare themselves for future challenges and competition. Prof. B.E. Jagannath, Cultural Committee convener, and Prof. K. Leelavathi, Internal Quality Assurance Cell convener, also addressed the gathering. A Bharatanatyam performance by student Sangeetha attracted the audience, followed by various cultural programmes presented by students. College Teachers’ Association president Prof. Hanumantappa, Red Cross convener Prof. Pradeep Kumar, Controller of Examinations Prof. S.B. Shivaprasad, NSS officers Prof. Basavaraja and Prof. Prasad, Rovers-Rangers convener Prof. B. Jayamma, Sports Officer Prof. Prasanna Kumar, NCC Officer Prof. Manjunath, Muralidhara and faculty members Prof. Meghana and Prof. Soumya attended the event.