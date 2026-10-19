Hosting breakfast…

It was Shobha who introduced lunch and breakfast for the mahouts and kavadis and their families on all days of Dasara. Since then it is being followed by all the successive district in charge ministers. Though, she is now a union minister, still she visits Mysuru on any one day during ten-day Dasara festival, climbs the Chamundi hill by steps, and hosts breakfast for the families of mahouts and kavadis. Local leaders led by MLA T.S.Srivatsa accompanied the minister and fed the ‘guests from the wild