Horticultural crops also affected by pests, farmers in distress

CH NEWS UDUPI Farmers are worried about a drop in yield as the district's main crop, coconut, has been affected by pests in some areas. Coconut feathers have turned red in Byndoor due to the black-headed worm infestation. Growers say that most parts of the district are also affected by the red-nosed worm infestation. Farmers in Hadavu village, Attikone, Padukone, etc. of Byndoor taluk are facing problems due to the black-headed worm infestation. A team of scientists from Brahmavar Agricultural Science Center has already visited the area and suggested solutions to the farmers. Officials from the Horticulture Department and a team of experts from the CPCRI in Kasaragod, Kerala also visited the pest-affected areas, inspected them, and informed the farmers about remedial measures. Black-nosed worms eat coconut feathers. This also affects the yield. Officials of the Horticulture Department say that this worm spreads quickly. The continuous sunny weather even during the rainy season created a favorable environment for the insects. Experts say that this is why the pest infestation has increased this time. The red-nosed moth infestation is more common in summer. But this time, due to the lack of rain, the infestation of these insects has appeared in scattered places. The coconut tree itself dies due to this infestation. If there is heavy rain, their infestation will be reduced. So far, more than 30 coconut trees in our garden have died due to the red-nosed moth infestation," says Krishnaraj Ganiga, a farmer from Gulwadi. Since there was no rain in July, the red-nosed moth infestation had worsened and many coconut trees had died. I am tired of this pest and have planted areca nut trees, he said. To control the black-headed worm, alien worms have been released in that garden. They control the black-headed worm. The black-headed worm has been found in an unmanaged coconut garden. It has spread to other gardens from there, he said. Horticulture officials and experts from CPCRI have already visited the areas where coconut trees are affected by black-headed worm in Attikone and Padukone of Hadavu village in Byndoor taluk. We have convinced the farmers about the solutions to control the worm infestation, said Kshamma Patil, Joint Director of the Horticulture Department.