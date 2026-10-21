Himachal CM launches helicopter services to remote regions

SHIMLA Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated helicopter services connecting Shimla with Rampur and Rekong Peo in Kinnaur, aiming to improve transport links, boost tourism and provide faster access to healthcare in remote mountainous areas. Speaking at Sanjauli Heliport, Sukhu said the government had approved its share of viability gap funding after residents highlighted delays in launching flights to Rampur despite the helipad being ready. The service will operate three days a week, with the helicopter travelling from Shimla to Rampur before continuing to Rekong Peo. The scheduled operating days are Monday, Friday and Saturday. Sukhu said the government was planning to extend helicopter connectivity to Hamirpur, Chamba and Palampur within three to four months. It is also exploring a 17-seater helicopter service between Shimla and Chandigarh because finding suitable land for an airport in Shimla remains difficult. The state is developing helipads at district headquarters, including Solan and Sirmaur, to strengthen emergency transport facilities. Pawan Hans Executive Director for Marketing Manish Rokade said the network would eventually connect Chandigarh, Shimla, Rampur, Rekong Peo and Manali. Services to Rekong Peo and Manali are planned three times weekly. He said passengers could reach Manali from Shimla within an hour, with fares estimated at Rs 6,000 for Manali and Rs 4,000 for Rampur. District Tourism Development Officer Jagdish Sharma said the Shimla-Rampur fare would be approximately Rs 3,642, while Rampur-Rekong Peo tickets would cost around Rs 4,200. Sharma said the journey to Rekong Peo, which previously took about nine hours by road, could be completed in approximately 40 minutes by helicopter. Sukhu also said the government had spent around Rs 2,400 crore on land acquisition and rehabilitation for Kangra airport's expansion. The expanded airport is expected to support future helicopter connections between district headquarters, improving accessibility for residents, tourists and people working on regional hydroelectric projects.