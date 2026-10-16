High Court reopens Kharge trust land allotment case

CH NEWS, Bengaluru The Karnataka High Court has recalled its August 18 order in the case involving land allotment to Siddhartha Vihara Trust, associated with the family of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. The court decided to reconsider the matter following an application filed by Rahul Kharge. A bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna has scheduled a rehearing for October 30. The court had earlier quashed proceedings initiated under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It had also allowed the complainant to correct a defect in the affidavit before a decision was taken on the police investigation. With the latest order, the court has withdrawn its earlier directions to the 82nd City Civil and Sessions Court and decided to hear arguments from the opposing party again. The case concerns allegations that Siddhartha Vihara Trust obtained a two-acre civic amenity site in the second block of BTM Fourth Stage from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in 2014 for educational purposes. It was further alleged that five acres of land belonging to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), near Bagalur, were transferred to the same trust about 10 years later, also citing educational purposes. The combined value of the land was estimated at more than ₹240 crore. A complaint was filed against Mallikarjun Kharge, Radhakrishna, Radhabai Kharge, Rahul Kharge, Priyank Kharge and M.B. Patil over the allegations. The land was subsequently returned. However, the complainant alleged that no action followed a complaint submitted to the Lokayukta police. Vijayaraghav Marathe, president of Lanchamukta Karnataka Vedike, later filed a private complaint in the matter. The High Court's decision to recall its earlier order means the case will be reconsidered. The next hearing on October 30 is expected to focus on the arguments of the parties involved.