High Court orders special panels to identify illegal immigrants

BENGALURU The Karnataka High Court has directed the State Government to form district-level special committees within three months to identify and control illegal immigration, citing national security concerns. A single-judge bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna ordered strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Court warned that negligence in handling illegal immigration could threaten national security. The order came while hearing a case involving Bengaluru-based doctor Dr. T. Nagendrappa, who had informed the police about suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. After examining the reports and sequence of events, the Court observed that the complaint against the doctor appeared to be retaliatory, as it was filed when the deportation process was about to begin. The Court quashed the criminal cases registered against him, stating that the law should not be misused against people who report suspected illegal activities. The Court also directed the State Government to ensure that the biometric and demographic details of identified illegal immigrants are accurately recorded before deportation procedures begin. Authorities must follow the prescribed procedures and speed up deportation in accordance with the applicable rules. The State Government has also been instructed to submit a district-wise compliance report to the High Court Registry after the three-month deadline expires. The directive comes amid concerns over illegal immigration in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. The order aims to strengthen monitoring, ensure accountability and improve coordination among authorities. The State Government must complete the committee formation within the stipulated period and report its compliance to the Court. Further action will depend on the implementation of the directions and the findings of the concerned authorities.