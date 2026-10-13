Hezbollah Announces Housing Aid for War-Hit Families

Beirut Lebanon’s Hezbollah will provide financial assistance of up to $14,000 to families whose primary homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable during this year’s war with Israel, Executive Council chairman Ali Damoush announced on Tuesday. Under the assistance plan, eligible families in Beirut and its southern suburbs will receive $14,000, comprising $8,000 for furniture and $6,000 for rent. Families elsewhere in Lebanon will receive $12,000, including $8,000 for furniture and $4,000 for rent. The rates remain unchanged from those offered in 2024. The programme covers families whose homes were destroyed, severely damaged or declared uninhabitable following technical assessments. It also includes people displaced from Israeli-occupied areas and nearby locations. However, eligibility is restricted to households that used the affected properties as their primary residences and do not own a second home. Summer homes and abandoned properties are excluded. Payments will be distributed in four instalments over one year. The first payment will amount to $3,500 for eligible families in Beirut and its southern suburbs and $3,000 for families elsewhere in Lebanon. Damoush said eligibility and assistance would be determined through criteria assessing the extent of damage to each property. He did not disclose the total amount Hezbollah would allocate to the programme. The announcement follows reports that Hezbollah received $200 million from Iran last month to support displaced Lebanese families. Two people familiar with the transfer provided that figure, although the United States disputed the report, saying the money was “not there”. Iran has not commented publicly. Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion have displaced hundreds of thousands of people since Hezbollah entered the regional conflict in support of Iran on March 2. Lebanon’s health ministry has reported more than 4,300 deaths from Israeli attacks, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants. The financial assistance is intended to help affected households meet immediate housing and replacement-furniture costs as Lebanon continues to face the consequences of the conflict.

“Hezbollah will provide up to $14,000 in financial assistance to families whose primary homes have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable during this year’s war with Israel.” - Ali Damoush (Chairman of Hezbollah’s Executive Council). “An amount had been secured and a plan for distributing it would be announced in the coming days.” - Hezbollah official.