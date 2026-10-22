Hebbal tunnel project aims to ease traffic; NGT stays tree felling

CH NEWS BENGALURU The proposed Hebbal tunnel project, planned to ease traffic congestion at one of Bengaluru’s busiest junctions, is undergoing environmental and legal scrutiny, with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) staying tree felling in the project area until the application is finally disposed of. More than 1,600 objections have been received to the proposed felling of 1,128 trees. The 2.3-km-long, three-lane, bidirectional tunnel proposed is intended to improve traffic movement around Hebbal Junction. The proposed route will connect the junction to the staff quarters of the University of Agricultural Sciences, passing through the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University. The Bengaluru North City Corporation has agreed to provide around 3.5 acres of land in the Hebbal Lake area for the project. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) invited public suggestions and objections regarding the proposed tree removal. More than 1,600 responses were received, following which a tree experts’ committee is expected to inspect the site and examine the concerns raised. The committee’s final report will help determine how many trees can be retained, how many can be transplanted and how many may need to be removed. The NGT’s southern bench in Chennai has directed that no trees be felled within the project area until the application is finally disposed of. Petitioners have raised concerns about the possible impact on local biodiversity, groundwater levels, natural drainage and the aquatic ecosystem connecting Hebbal and Nagawara lakes. The matter is also being contested before the Karnataka High Court. The project’s implementation and tree-management measures will be subject to the outcome of the legal proceedings and the assessment by the tree experts’ committee.