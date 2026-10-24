Heavy rain, relief from scorching heat

CH NEWS CHIKKAMAGALUR Heavy rain lashed the city and its surrounding areas, creating a monsoon-like atmosphere. The incessant rains filled the city's drains and flooded the roads. Vehicles were forced to navigate through the flowing water. Heavy rains also fell in Mullaiyanagari and Baba Budangiri areas. Water flowed like a stream on the roads. The weather was pleasant with cloudy weather in the morning. Later, the continuous rains caused hardship to the tourists. People were upset to see the sunny weather without the monsoon weather since June. People were happy with the sudden downpour. In the rural areas outside the city, the rain fell to the point of standing water in the fields, fields and gardens. After the evening, the GTGT rain poured like a son rain and completely cooled the air. The weather is favorable for sowing of winter crops like corn, chickpeas and beans. Farmers who had already sown millet and were waiting for rains breathed a sigh of relief. The weather was cloudy since morning. Light rain fell in the afternoon. Light rain continued at 4 pm. The rain that started after 6 pm continued. From Thursday to Friday morning, Narasimharajapura received 1.90 cm of rain and Balehonnur received 1.10 cm of rain. Heavy rain: Heavy rain lashed many parts of Mudigere taluk on Friday. The town, including Bilagula, Madkal, Hand Post, Bidarahalli, Handi, Aldur, Horatti, Sabbenahalli, Moolar Halli, Devanda, Hantur, Devaramane, Kundur, and Saragodu, received good rainfall. The rain, which started at 12 noon, continued till 4 pm. All the rivers, including the dried-up Hemavati, saw a slight increase in their water levels by the evening. While the rain brought joy to the rice farmers who were suffering without rain, it brought joy to the coffee farmers who were desperate for rain to spread fertilizer. There was moderate rain in many parts of Koppa taluk, including the town, on Friday. The weather was cloudy since morning. Light rain started around 4 pm. There was scattered rain on Thursday night also. The rain has benefited the areca nut plantation, which has been cultivated with fertilizer. Farmers who were preparing to harvest a crop of areca nuts before Diwali are facing anxiety. The coffee beans are ripe, causing problems in harvesting and drying the fruits. The rain has hampered the work of workers who were carrying out the work of weeding the areca nut plantation using a machine. Farmers are worried that if the removal of the areca nut stalks is delayed, the stubs may fall off and the areca nut may fall off, resulting in loss of income.