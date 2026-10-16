Health camp benefits over 1,700 sanitation workers

BENGALURU In a major welfare initiative aimed at safeguarding frontline civic employees, the Bengaluru East City Corporation has organized a comprehensive free health check-up camp and health card distribution drive at SBR Palace in Marathahalli for sanitation workers operating within the Mahadevapura Zone. The special welfare programme was formally inaugurated by Corporation Commissioner D.S. Ramesh, who lit the traditional ceremonial lamp and personally underwent a routine medical screening to encourage participation. Addressing the gathering of sanitation workers, Commissioner Ramesh emphasized that these civic personnel work tirelessly every single day to maintain urban cleanliness and public hygiene, making the protection of their physical well-being a paramount administrative responsibility. The health camp was executed in close collaboration with the prestigious Vydehi Medical College and Hospital. To ensure efficient medical screenings, over nine dedicated health check-up counters were established at the venue. Specialized medical professionals and nursing staff conducted thorough examinations, including essential diagnostic screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar levels, while offering personalized medical consultations and lifestyle advice to workers diagnosed with health concerns. In total, more than 1700 sanitation workers availed themselves of these vital medical evaluations. A major highlight of the outreach camp was the formal distribution of specialized health cards to over 700 sanitation workers. These credentials grant beneficiaries access to free medical treatment and healthcare services across 74 empanelled hospitals, ensuring that workers and their families can secure timely clinical assistance during medical emergencies. Joint Commissioner Dr. Dakshayini K., Medical Officer Dr. Rakesh, assistant general managers, health supervisors, and sanitation inspectors attended the event. Commissioner Ramesh strongly urged all workers to utilize the health cards responsibly and make full use of the healthcare benefits provided to secure their future.