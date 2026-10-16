HDK targets Priyank Kharge with video allegations

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political tensions in the state have skyrocketed following an explosive sting operation controversy, with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launching a fierce attack on State Home Minister Priyank Kharge. Displaying a viral video clip during a press address, Kumaraswamy leveled serious accusations against the state leadership, claiming the footage exposes direct complicity in shielding lawbreakers. Waving the video recording before media personnel, Kumaraswamy targeted the Home Minister over remarks allegedly supporting allied groups and political actors. According to the Union Minister, the clip features statements assuring that law enforcement agencies would deliberately refrain from taking action against individuals causing public disturbances or fighting on the administration's behalf. Characterizing these remarks as an open invitation to lawlessness, Kumaraswamy stated that the ruling party and external factions operate as a single entity to subvert public order. Furthermore, Kumaraswamy alleged that state funds are being siphoned off through irregular channels to foster political instability. The senior leader claimed that resources meant for public welfare are being funneled elsewhere, creating a climate of insecurity. This latest escalation follows a series of dramatic confrontations between state and central leaders over the ongoing police investigation into politically sensitive viral clips. The opposition camp has continuously accused the government of political victimization, claiming that young social media workers and party supporters are being unlawfully harassed under the guise of an official probe. Meanwhile, state authorities have strongly defended their actions, maintaining that the inquiry into the defamatory video leak follows standard legal protocol. As both sides trade heavy barbs over institutional integrity and political vendettas, the latest video release has intensified an already volatile political climate across Karnataka.