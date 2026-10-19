Haveri students explore democracy through Youth Parliament

CH NEWS, Haveri A taluk-level Youth Parliament for school students was held at District Guru Bhavan in Haveri city on Monday. The programme was organized jointly by the Departments of School Education and Literacy, Higher Education, Taluk Social Welfare, Haveri Taluk Panchayat and Legal Services to promote democratic values and leadership among young people. Inaugurating the event, Tahsildar Sharanamma said students had many opportunities to become responsible citizens and future leaders. She expressed hope that the programme would guide them in their future endeavours. Dr. Parameshappah Hubballi, Executive Officer of the Taluk Panchayat, highlighted the importance of the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Block Education Officer Srinivas B. delivered the introductory remarks. The Youth Parliament aimed to familiarise students with parliamentary procedures, democracy, constitutional ideals, fundamental rights and duties. It also sought to improve their leadership, public speaking and debating skills while encouraging discussions on local and national issues. Students moving from high school to higher education would be selected through a Taluk Selection Committee headed by the Tahsildar. During the mock parliamentary session, students raised concerns about school development, shortages of teachers, government school facilities and the mid-day meal scheme. They also discussed the sale of narcotic substances near educational institutions, youth empowerment, sports facilities, cancer treatment and the need to create an addiction-free society. During Zero Hour, students highlighted urgent concerns related to education, children's welfare, health, the environment and public amenities. Kallanagowda M. Doddagowda served as Speaker, Nagaraja B.N. as Deputy Speaker, Nagayyaswamy Hiremath as Chief Minister, Chaitra Halemani as Deputy Chief Minister and Usha S.G. as Leader of the Opposition. ECO B.K. Hanumagowda and assistant teacher Govindaswamy guided the mock session. Dr. Nadaf Y.F., Principal Suryanarayana and other officials attended. S.R. Hiremath welcomed the gathering, while Hanumagowda moderated the programme and delivered the vote of thanks.