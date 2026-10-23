Hariprasad warns Congress members over sting operation

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad said action would be taken against Congress members if they were found involved in the sting operation case. Speaking at the KPCC office on Friday, Hariprasad said notices would be issued to those involved. He stated that the video had already surfaced and that a show-cause notice had been ordered. He added that further action would follow if evidence confirmed their involvement. Hariprasad described the sting operation as an act of political revenge. He said agencies such as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate who appeared in the video and who was behind it. He also said the investigation should examine past events. Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hariprasad accused him of being behind CD operations and alleged that such activities had damaged political careers. He also said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not weak and that the Congress would respond politically to the issue. Hariprasad said he would speak with Yathindra Siddaramaiah and stressed that allegations alone were not enough. Concrete evidence was necessary before taking action against party members. He also announced that Congress leaders would attend the INDIA bloc protest at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi from November 1 over alleged vote theft. Ministers would remain in Karnataka because of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that Congress would not return to power for 30 years, Hariprasad questioned Shah’s political future. He further said appointments to boards and corporations would be announced soon, once the Model Code of Conduct no longer prevented the release. On the Mysuru incident involving ministers being stopped during Dasara, Hariprasad said blocking their entry was wrong. He also questioned BJP MP Govind Karjol’s response to alleged atrocities against Dalits in other states and noted that the Chief Minister had ordered an inquiry into the Mysuru incident.