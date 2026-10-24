Hariprasad calls RSS pioneer of sting operations

CH NEWS, Shivamogga KPCC leader B.K. Hariprasad has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of pioneering sting operations in modern India, triggering fresh political criticism over the issue. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hariprasad said sting operations were not a recent development and had been used by various individuals to settle political scores over the years. Referring to historical examples, including Kittur and Devendrappa Kalappa, he alleged that the RSS and BJP leader Sanjay Joshi, who was once in charge of Gujarat affairs, were among those who established the practice in modern Indian politics. Hariprasad described them as the originators of sting operations in the country and sarcastically said they deserved the credit for introducing the practice. ‘Godse was India's first terrorist’ Responding to a question about alleged attempts to tarnish Mahatma Gandhi's reputation, Hariprasad said organisations associated with Gandhi's assassination should be viewed as terrorist organisations. ‘He also described Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Gandhi in 1948, as independent India's first terrorist. His remarks come amid an ongoing political controversy surrounding sting operations and allegations linked to investigations in Karnataka. The comments added another dimension to the political exchange between Congress and the BJP over historical figures, nationalism and the use of investigative methods in public life.