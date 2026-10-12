Hamilton Apologises After Costly Pitlane Error

SINGAPORE Lewis Hamilton apologised to Ferrari after missing the pit entry during a crucial Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period at the Singapore Grand Prix, costing the team a potential double podium finish. Ferrari were running second and third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen when the VSC was triggered by Lance Stroll’s retirement. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed that both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had been instructed to pit for fresh tyres, but Hamilton missed the entry while Leclerc successfully stopped. Leclerc eventually secured second place after overtaking his teammate, while Hamilton’s race unravelled in the closing stages. Struggling with tyre degradation, the seven-time world champion was overtaken by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, dropping to sixth. Hamilton accepted responsibility for the decision to remain on track after missing the pit entry, describing the experience as a painful lesson. He said the team had called him in under the VSC, but he chose to preserve track position rather than attempt another pit stop. “Under the VSC, the team called me in but I missed the entry. After that, I decided to stay out and try to hold track position to the end,” Hamilton said. The Briton also apologised over team radio after the race, acknowledging that his decision had cost Ferrari valuable points. He praised the pit crew while promising to recover in the next race. Vasseur said Ferrari had kept both tyre strategies open depending on the timing of the VSC and believed the team could have finished second and third. He added that there had been no miscommunication. The missed opportunity was particularly disappointing after Ferrari’s strong performance in Saturday’s sprint, where Hamilton and Leclerc finished second and third behind Verstappen.