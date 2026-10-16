Halebeedu villagers demand action against absent CHO

CH NEWS, Halebeedu Residents of Halebeedu are facing difficulties due to the alleged absence of Community Health Officer (CHO) Manjula from the village’s Primary Health Sub-Centre during scheduled working hours. Villagers claim that the centre remains locked, preventing people from accessing essential healthcare services. Pregnant women, new mothers, children and elderly residents are reportedly among those affected. A complaint was submitted to Dr. Keshavamurthy, Health Officer at Geresanahalli, but villagers allege that no action has been taken. Appeals made by the Gram Panchayat to the Taluk Health Officers have also reportedly failed to resolve the issue. The matter has now been brought to the attention of the Satya MAS Foundation. Speaking about the issue, Satyappa urged the Taluk Health Officers to take immediate and appropriate action against Manjula over the alleged dereliction of duty. Satyappa said the health sub-centre must function properly to ensure villagers receive timely medical assistance. He warned that residents would organise a protest if the authorities failed to act within the next two days. He also said the villagers would raise the issue with State Health Minister U.T. Khader if their demands were ignored. Residents are seeking prompt intervention from the health department to restore services at the centre and prevent further hardship for people who depend on it for basic healthcare.