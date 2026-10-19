H.K. Patil demands police officers' dismissal

Gadag Senior Congress MLA H.K. Patil has called for the dismissal of police officers who hesitate to investigate the alleged sting operation case in Karnataka, insisting that a thorough and impartial probe is necessary to establish the truth. Speaking to reporters in Gadag on Monday, Patil said the government should replace officers who are unwilling to conduct the investigation with others capable of handling the case without hesitation. He stressed that the authorities must identify those responsible for circulating the controversial video and take appropriate action based on the findings. The alleged sting operation has triggered a political controversy in Karnataka, with the ruling Congress and opposition parties exchanging accusations. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has reportedly begun investigating the matter and has taken some individuals into custody for questioning. However, the identity of the person who initially circulated the video remains unknown. Patil described the term ‘sting operation’ as distasteful and criticised activities that he said were aimed at damaging the reputations of political leaders. He argued that such actions serve no constructive purpose in society and do not command public respect. The Congress leader also questioned claims that around 200 police officers had been trapped in the alleged operation. He asked what evidence supported such assertions and cautioned the public against believing unverified reports. He emphasised that the investigation should focus on uncovering the facts rather than allowing political accusations and counter-accusations to dominate public discussion. Identifying those involved and establishing the circumstances surrounding the video’s circulation should remain the priority, he said. The controversy has intensified calls for a transparent investigation and accountability for anyone found responsible for wrongdoing. The outcome of the CCB investigation is expected to provide greater clarity about the incident and the allegations surrounding it. Patil maintained that the government should ensure that the investigation proceeds effectively and that officers responsible for handling the case discharge their duties without hesitation.