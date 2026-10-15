Guwahati Opens Northeast’s first Multi-Country Visa Centre

GUWAHATI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated Northeast India’s first multi-country Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Guwahati, aiming to reduce the travel costs, time and logistical difficulties faced by residents applying for overseas visas. The facility, operated by VFS Global, will initially process applications for 14 countries, including Austria, France, Italy, Switzerland, Ireland, Japan, Egypt and Morocco. More countries are expected to be added as the centre expands its services. Previously, many applicants from the northeastern states had to travel to Kolkata, Delhi or other designated centres to submit visa applications and provide biometric information. Such journeys often involved additional expenses for transport, accommodation and food, besides time away from work or studies. The new facility is expected to make visa procedures more accessible for students pursuing overseas education, professionals seeking employment, tourists and people travelling abroad for medical treatment. “The VFS Global's visa centre facility will make international travel more accessible and convenient to our people,” Sarma said after inaugurating the centre. He added that the facility would bring the world closer to the people of Assam and the Northeast. Visa Application Centres generally collect application forms, supporting documents, fingerprints and photographs before forwarding them to the relevant diplomatic missions. They do not decide whether visas are approved or rejected; that authority rests with the respective governments. Assam minister Bimal Borah said applicants would be able to access visa services for seven Schengen countries under one roof. However, applicants must verify the destination-specific requirements, appointment procedures and jurisdiction before applying. The centre is also expected to strengthen the region’s international connectivity by easing access to overseas education, business and tourism opportunities. The initial rollout marks a step towards addressing a longstanding gap in regional access to visa services. Its broader impact will depend on the expansion of participating countries, appointment availability and its ability to serve applicants from all eight northeastern states.