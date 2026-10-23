Gujarat, Scotland Sign MoUs to boost bilateral cooperation

GANDHINAGAR Gujarat and Scotland signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Friday to strengthen economic, cultural and institutional ties, with a focus on renewable energy, sports, trade, education and innovation. The agreements were signed in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Scottish First Minister John Swinney during a meeting with the visiting Scottish delegation. The MoUs aim to promote people-to-people connections, expand trade and investment opportunities, encourage sustainable economic development and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise. The partnership is expected to benefit Gujarat as it prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Scotland’s experience in organising the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow could guide Gujarat in developing world-class sports infrastructure and promoting a stronger fitness culture. The agreements also identify renewable energy, entrepreneurship, life sciences, cultural exchange and skill development as areas for cooperation. Swinney expressed confidence that the partnership would create new development opportunities and highlighted Scotland’s expertise in offshore energy. Patel said Gujarat, which has a long coastline and an established renewable energy sector, had significant potential to develop offshore energy projects. He proposed sending a delegation to Scotland to study its experience, particularly in offshore wind energy. In a post on X, Patel said, “Delighted to sign a landmark MoU with the Scottish Government in Gandhinagar today, in the esteemed presence of Scotland's First Minister, Mr. @JohnSwinney.” He added that the collaboration would focus on renewable energy, sports, trade, investment, education, skilling, innovation and cultural exchange. Gujarat Chief Secretary MK Das said the agreements would strengthen connections among businesses, institutions and experts, support the transition towards a sustainable economy and encourage the sharing of best practices. The MoUs also provide for academic and research collaboration, stronger links among universities and colleges, and exchanges involving students, researchers and teachers. Cooperation in culture, heritage and creative industries is expected to promote mutual understanding and long-term relationships between the two sides. Senior officials from Gujarat’s departments of industries, education and urban development attended the meeting. Officials expressed confidence that the agreements would support practical partnerships in education, sports, energy and economic development.