Gujarat CM inaugurates 101 Shramik Annapurna meal centres

AHMEDABAD Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated 101 new food distribution centres under the Shramik Annapurna Yojana across 28 districts of the state. The inauguration took place alongside a Seva Daan programme organised under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The initiative aims to expand access to food for workers across Gujarat. During the event, Patel was seen serving food to people, highlighting the programme’s focus on public service and community welfare. The new centres are expected to extend the reach of the existing food distribution scheme and support workers through affordable meal facilities. The Seva Sankalp Yatra began on September 17 in Vadnagar and Varanasi under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. The campaign marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service and promotes social responsibility, public participation and service to communities, according to the BJP. As part of the campaign, BJP MP Sambit Patra distributed 20 Modi Scooties to persons with disabilities in Odisha’s Puri Lok Sabha constituency. The programme was organised near the Jagannath Temple. The vehicles were provided to beneficiaries, including women, young men and children, who face difficulties travelling long distances. Patra highlighted that mobility assistance could help beneficiaries travel more independently and pursue educational opportunities with greater ease. He also emphasised the importance of public service in connecting with people and addressing their everyday needs. The food distribution centres in Gujarat and the mobility assistance programme in Odisha formed part of the wider Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Both initiatives focused on supporting different sections of society through welfare-oriented measures. The campaign highlights the role of public service in governance, with activities intended to address practical challenges faced by citizens and improve access to essential support.