Govt to review police action against anti-CEC protesters

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Karnataka government will review Bengaluru police action against anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protesters following criticism over the detention of demonstrators and alleged manhandling of journalists during Monday’s protest. Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the police had been instructed to ensure that peaceful demonstrations were not disrupted. The protest was organised against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The police action drew criticism after demonstrators alleged forceful detentions. Two photojournalists and three reporters were also allegedly manhandled by four police personnel while covering the protest. Responding to the controversy, Kharge reiterated that peaceful protest was a fundamental democratic right and should be protected by the authorities. “The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. It must be respected, protected and never suppressed,” he said in a post on X. The minister said the police had been directed to ensure that peaceful demonstrations were not disrupted in the future. He emphasised that law enforcement agencies must protect citizens’ rights and create an environment in which people could express dissent without fear. He added that peaceful dissent should not be treated as a threat to law and order, but as a democratic right that the system must safeguard. Kharge also appealed to protesters to cooperate with the police and inform the authorities about demonstrations to ensure the safety of participants and the protection of others’ rights. “The police are here to protect your rights, not to stand in the way of your voice,” he said. The government’s announcement comes amid questions over the handling of the demonstration and the treatment of media personnel covering the protest. The proposed review is expected to examine the police response as the government reiterates its commitment to safeguarding peaceful dissent. “Our responsibility is not merely to maintain law and order, but to create an environment where every citizen can express dissent freely, peacefully and without fear.” Priyank Kharge, K’taka Home Minister

Police action under scrutiny • Review ordered: The Karnataka government will examine the police response to Monday’s anti-CEC protest in Bengaluru. • Media personnel targeted: Two photojournalists and three reporters were allegedly manhandled by four police personnel while covering the demonstration. • Peaceful protests protected: Home Minister Priyank Kharge said police have been instructed to respect the right to peaceful dissent and avoid disrupting demonstrations.

Protest and police response

The Bengaluru protest targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Police detained demonstrators on Monday, triggering criticism over the handling of the protest. Two photojournalists and three reporters were allegedly manhandled by four police personnel while covering the event. Home Minister Priyank Kharge subsequently said the police response would be reviewed and peaceful demonstrations must be protected. He also urged protesters to cooperate with authorities.