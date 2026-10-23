Govt mishandled sting operation controversy says, HDK

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara travelled to Delhi to brief the Congress High Command about the sting operation controversy in Karnataka. Speaking at a press conference at J.P. Bhavan on Friday, Kumaraswamy said the issue had damaged Siddaramaiah’s reputation. He claimed that examining the phone records of people close to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would reveal the truth. Kumaraswamy also questioned the handling of the case and alleged that a person linked to a private news channel had been brought from a hotel in Mysuru late at night. He criticised the government’s response to the controversy. Raising the Bidadi project issue, Kumaraswamy accused the government of ignoring farmers’ concerns and questioned why caste had been brought into the debate. He also demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) controversy, stating that candidates who took examinations honestly were protesting. He further alleged that the NICE project had earned profits beyond its initial investment and questioned the government’s handling of the matter. Kumaraswamy said he had submitted documents and called for a detailed investigation. The Union Minister also expressed concern over delays in establishing an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) centre in Mandya. He said the centre could attract industries and create jobs, but the proposal had not progressed despite an earlier announcement about providing land. Kumaraswamy criticised the government over compensation for farmers affected by distress and questioned the delay in releasing financial assistance. He urged the state leadership to focus on farmers facing difficulties and migration. He also raised concerns about an alleged assault on a four-year-old child during the Dasara festivities and questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident. Referring to the government’s future, Kumaraswamy hinted at a possible political crisis, saying the current developments had created difficulties for the ruling leadership.