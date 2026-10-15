Government medicines found dumped in garbage

CH NEWS, RAICHUR Medicines meant to be distributed free of cost to poor patients at government health centres have allegedly been dumped in a garbage heap near Basaveshwara Circle, raising concerns over the handling of public healthcare supplies. The discarded medicines reportedly include tablets used to treat high blood pressure and diabetes. The medicines had been supplied by the Health Department to health centres for distribution to patients but were allegedly thrown away after their expiry instead of being distributed or disposed of through authorised procedures. The incident has raised questions about the monitoring of medicine stocks, their utilisation and distribution at government health facilities. Public concerns have emerged over whether officials responsible for maintaining medicine inventories and ensuring timely distribution exercised adequate supervision.Expired medicines must be disposed of safely in accordance with prescribed procedures. Dumping them in an open area frequented by people and livestock could pose public health and environmental risks. Residents have urged Health Department officials to investigate the incident, identify the health centre to which the medicines were supplied and establish who was responsible for their disposal. They have also demanded appropriate action against those found negligent and stronger monitoring mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The incident has brought the management of government-supplied medicines under scrutiny, particularly when poor patients depend on public health facilities for free treatment.