Golden Chariot to begin luxury journeys with refreshed look on October 24

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka’s luxury tourist train, the Golden Chariot, will begin its 2026-27 season on October 24 with upgraded facilities and curated itineraries showcasing the state’s heritage, wildlife, architecture, coffee plantations and coastal attractions, Tourism Minister K.J. George said. The first five-night, six-day Pride of Karnataka journey is fully booked, with 75 guests scheduled to travel. Around 60 staff members will provide hospitality and other services aboard the train. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has taken a special interest in strengthening the Golden Chariot as a flagship luxury tourism product, George said. “Our aim is to combine quality hospitality with carefully curated experiences showcasing Karnataka’s diverse tourism offerings and establish the Golden Chariot as a strong offering in the domestic and international premium travel markets,” the minister said. The Pride of Karnataka itinerary includes wildlife experiences in Bandipur, Mysuru’s royal heritage, the architectural treasures of Belur and Halebidu, coffee plantations in Chikkamagaluru, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi, and Goa’s coastline and Indo-Portuguese heritage. Before the new season, scheduled technical maintenance was carried out at the Mysuru workshop between May and August. The train’s exterior has been refreshed, while guest services and kitchen facilities have been upgraded. New equipment includes a combi oven, a higher-capacity induction system and an improved reverse osmosis water purification unit. A total of 13 journeys are scheduled for 2026-27: seven under Pride of Karnataka, three under Glimpses of Karnataka and three under Jewels of South. Tourism Department Secretary Dr Ram Prasath Manohar said the full booking for the inaugural journey was an encouraging start. The focus would be on sustaining demand by improving hospitality, destination experiences, marketing and booking services. KSTDC chairman M. Srinivas said the response to the first journey was encouraging and that efforts would be made to attract more domestic and international tourists in subsequent trips.