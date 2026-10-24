Golden Chariot begins new season with tourism push

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar flagged off the 2026–27 season of Karnataka’s luxury tourist train, the Golden Chariot, at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station on Saturday. Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George, Tourism Secretary Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar and senior officials attended the event. The Chief Minister said the train would showcase Karnataka’s rich heritage, natural beauty and cultural diversity to Indian and international tourists. He added that the government aims to identify new tourist destinations and create employment opportunities through tourism development. The first journey, called Pride of Karnataka, has 75 guests and will cover six days and five nights. The route includes Bandipur, Mysuru, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru, Hampi and Goa. Nearly 60 staff members will serve the guests during the journey. Tourists will experience wildlife safaris, royal palaces, historic temples, coffee estates and heritage sites. The train offers private cabins, dining facilities, spa services and other luxury amenities. The Golden Chariot will operate three itineraries during the season: Pride of Karnataka, Jewels of South and Glimpses of Karnataka. While the first covers major destinations across Karnataka and Goa, Jewels of South connects important tourist locations across southern India. Glimpses of Karnataka offers a shorter four-day journey. Shivakumar said Karnataka has significant tourism potential, including wildlife, heritage sites, the coast, Malnad and Kodagu. He stressed that promoting new destinations would support local businesses and generate jobs. George said the train would bring together the state's wildlife, architecture, culture and hospitality in one premium travel experience. Tourism Secretary Dr. Manohar said efforts would continue to improve destination experiences, marketing, bookings and visitor services. A total of 13 luxury journeys are planned for the 2026–27 season. Bookings are available through www.goldenchariot.org. Tourists can also contact +91 89706 50010 for more information.