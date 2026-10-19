GBA plans new system to restore Bengaluru’s green cover

CH NEWS, Bengaluru The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is planning a new system to ensure that agencies cutting trees for development projects fulfil their responsibility to replace them. Under the proposed plan, organizations that fail to plant replacement trees as required will have to pay the GBA, which will undertake the planting work. Several trees are being removed across Bengaluru for infrastructure projects, including metro rail construction, road widening and power line installation. Agencies such as Namma Metro, K-RIDE and KPTCL undertake projects that may require tree removal after obtaining the necessary permissions. These permissions generally include conditions requiring alternative trees to be planted to compensate for the loss of green cover. However, some agencies reportedly fail to meet these conditions, affecting the city’s greenery. To address this issue, GBA Special Commissioner Shilpa Nag said the authority was considering taking responsibility for planting replacement trees and recovering the related expenses from the agencies concerned. The proposed system is expected to serve two main purposes. First, it would help restore greenery lost during infrastructure development. Second, the money collected from agencies that do not fulfil their planting obligations could support further environmental improvement initiatives across the city. The plan seeks to ensure that tree replacement requirements are implemented in practice rather than remaining conditions on paper. While infrastructure development is necessary for Bengaluru’s growing population, officials recognize that environmental protection must remain an important part of urban planning. If implemented effectively, the proposal could increase the financial accountability of agencies that remove trees and strengthen efforts to protect the city’s green cover. However, its success will depend on proper implementation, regular monitoring and long-term maintenance of newly planted saplings. The GBA will need to ensure that replacement trees survive and grow, rather than simply meeting numerical planting targets. Clear accountability, suitable planting locations and continued maintenance will be essential to making the initiative effective and preserving Bengaluru’s urban environment.