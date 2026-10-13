GBA organizes marathon for HIV awareness

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a major public health initiative, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) spearheaded a vibrant district-level 5K marathon titled "Red Ribbon Run – HIV/AIDS Awareness for Youth" at Sheshadripuram First Grade College in Yelahanka New Town. Addressing the energetic gathering of over 500 participating students, GBA Chief Health Officer Dr. Syed Sirajuddin Madini stressed the vital need for scientific education, proactive infection prevention, and the total eradication of social stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. Dr. Madini emphasized that organizing targeted awareness programs in educational institutions is essential for debunking widespread myths, explaining accurate modes of transmission, and encouraging responsible personal health decisions. He explicitly reminded attendees that the virus does not spread through casual physical contact such as hugging, handshakes, sharing meals, classroom seating, or insect bites. Highlighting modern medical advancements, Dr. Madini noted that individuals living with HIV can lead long, healthy lives by seeking timely medical guidance and adhering strictly to antiretroviral therapy (ART) to suppress the virus. He urged anyone suspecting exposure to seek immediate professional medical advice without hesitation. The successful event was organized in close collaboration with the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society and the District AIDS Control and Prevention Unit, alongside strong backing from the National Service Scheme, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Lions International, the Indian Red Cross Society, and Rotary. The 5K run kicked off at 6:30 a.m., guiding runners along a scenic route past local landmarks including D-Mart, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, Mother Dairy, Allalasandra Road, and Anupama Hospital before looping back to the college campus. Following an exciting race, trophies and prizes were awarded to the top three finishers in both the men's and women's categories. Distinguished guests, including college principal Dr. S. N. Venkatesh and health department officials, attended the ceremony to celebrate youth leadership in community health.