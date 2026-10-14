GBA e-Aasthi 2.0 glitches, halt property transactions

BENGALURU Property owners across Bengaluru are grappling with severe disruptions in property transactions and financial processing as technical glitches plague the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s newly introduced e-Aasthi 2.0 software. The digital platform, which was rolled out to unify and streamline municipal property record services, has instead introduced massive administrative bottlenecks, leaving thousands of applications stalled and property buyers in deep uncertainty. At the heart of the crisis is the software's hyper-strict validation mechanism, which automatically rejects applications over the smallest typographical or historical discrepancies. Property owners report that minor, negligible inconsistencies—such as a single-letter variance in an owner's name, localized street naming conventions, or typographical mismatches between legacy municipal files and modern records—are instantly flagged and thrown out by the system. Consequently, thousands of modification, conversion, and draft-to-final e-Khata applications remain stuck in limbo. Residents seeking to transition their properties from B-Khata to A-Khata have faced repeated rejections, forcing them to endure long physical queues and make multiple frustrating visits to revenue and ward offices. The software breakdown has extended far beyond municipal record rooms, directly sabotaging active commercial transactions and financial pipelines. Commercial banks and housing finance companies rely heavily on verified, unblemished digital e-Khata documents and clean mutation histories to disburse home loans. Because the e-Aasthi 2.0 system frequently fails to sync historical ownership trails or displays conflicting metadata, financial institutions have begun withholding loan disbursements or rejecting applications outright. Real estate agents and home buyers note that active property sales have ground to a partial halt, as sellers cannot furnish the cleared electronic documentation required for final sale deed registrations. While the government previously touted e-Aasthi 2.0 as a cornerstone reform to bring transparent property management under a single digital roof, the transition phase has highlighted severe friction points. Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao addressed the growing public outcry, explaining that the delays stem from complex backend migrations involving the transfer and uploading of vast legacy databases onto the updated server framework. Assuring citizens that remedial measures are underway, the Chief Commissioner stated that technical teams are actively working to iron out the software's structural flaws and data-mapping errors. Authorities estimate that the core systemic issues will be resolved within a week, paving the way for a stabilized portal and the clearance of the mounting application backlog. In the interim, property owners remain anxious, hoping for a swift administrative fix to unfreeze their stalled real estate and financial transactions.