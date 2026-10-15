Gadag residents face unusual Oct heat as temperatures rise

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Residents of Gadag district are experiencing unusually high temperatures even before the summer season, with the prevailing weather conditions causing discomfort to people, farmers and animals. Although October usually brings cooler weather, temperatures have risen considerably, leaving residents struggling to cope with the heat. Temperatures Rise Above Normal The district is currently recording temperatures between 31°C and 32°C, around 3.5°C to 4°C above normal levels. Residents say the weather has become unpredictable, making it difficult to distinguish between the rainy season, winter and summer. As the sun intensifies from around 11 am, major roads remain deserted, with people venturing outdoors mainly for essential work and seeking shelter under trees to escape the heat. Farmers Worried Over Lack Of Rain The hot weather has added to farmers’ difficulties as rainfall remains inadequate. Several monsoon crops are yet to reach the harvesting stage, while farmers are worried about preparing their fields for winter crops without sufficient rain. Dry soil and uncertain weather have raised concerns about agricultural prospects. Residents are also apprehensive that prolonged heat could affect drinking water availability, while livestock struggle to find adequate water and shade. Demand For Cooling Drinks Increases As temperatures climb, shops selling fresh juice, lemonade, watermelon and other cooling drinks are witnessing increased demand. Tender coconut water has also become a popular choice among people seeking temporary relief from the heat. Health Department Issues Precautions Gadag District Health Officer Dr. S.S. Neelgund has advised residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. People should schedule outdoor activities before 11 am or after 4 pm and use umbrellas when stepping outside. Staying in direct sunlight for extended periods should be avoided. The DHO has also urged people to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration and reduce their intake of spicy foods and meat. Anyone experiencing fatigue, dizziness or other symptoms after sun exposure should seek medical attention immediately. Residents have been advised to follow these precautions carefully as the unusually warm weather continues. "It's already so hot in Gadag before the summer starts. It makes you wonder what the situation will be like in the coming days." Karibasappa, a resident