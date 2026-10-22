Gadag prepares for peaceful graduates’ constituency poll

CH NEWS, Gadag The Gadag district administration has completed preparations for the biennial election to the Karnataka West Graduates’ Constituency, scheduled for Oct 23. Authorities have made arrangements to ensure peaceful polling, adequate security and smooth transportation of ballot boxes. Polling will take place from 8 am to 4 pm. Vote counting is scheduled for October 27 at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad, while the entire election process will conclude on October 31. The Model Code of Conduct remains in force across the district. 27 polling stations established A total of 27 polling stations have been established across the district’s seven taluks. Gadag has 14 polling stations, Ron three, and Mundaragi, Nargund, Gajendragad, Shirahatti and Lakshmeshwar two each. The district has 21,594 registered graduate voters, including 13,756 men and 7,838 women. Gadag taluk has the highest number of voters at 10,250, followed by Ron with 2,528 and Gajendragad with 2,408. Voters must present one of the identification documents approved by the Election Commission, including Aadhaar, a driving licence, passport, voter-eligible service identity cards, an original degree or diploma certificate, a disability certificate with a photograph or a UDID card. Carrying mobile phones, cameras, sharp objects, matchboxes, lighters, pens and water bottles inside polling stations is prohibited. Security and monitoring arrangements A total of 128 polling personnel, including nine sector officers and 27 presiding officers, have been assigned election duties. Additionally, 27 Group-D staff members and 27 micro-observers have been deployed. Three polling stations have been classified as critical, 10 as sensitive and 14 as normal. Webcasting arrangements will be provided at all 27 stations. Polling personnel received training on October 14 and 17, while micro-observers were trained on October 14 and 15. The police have deployed two DySPs, 10 Circle Police Inspectors, 14 Police Sub-Inspectors, 32 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 56 head constables, 119 police constables and 59 Home Guards to maintain law and order.