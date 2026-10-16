Gadag grain market faces growing threat from building damage

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS The historic Grain Market in Gadag city, a busy commercial centre visited daily by thousands of people, is reportedly in a dangerous condition, raising concerns about the safety of traders, farmers and customers. Built in 1955, the 71-year-old building urgently needs repairs or reconstruction. The market has long supported commercial activities in the Gadag-Betageri twin cities, providing livelihoods for hundreds of small and medium traders. However, cracked walls, damaged concrete slabs and exposed, rusting reinforcement bars have raised serious concerns about the building’s structural condition. Traders fear that deteriorating portions of the roof could fall and injure people. Even during light rainfall, water reportedly leaks through the roof, while pieces of concrete sometimes fall from the structure. These conditions have increased anxiety among traders who spend long hours at their shops and customers who visit to purchase groceries, flowers, fruits and coconuts. The lack of basic facilities has added to the difficulties. Women customers, farmers and traders face inconvenience because of inadequate public toilet facilities. Poor garbage disposal has also reportedly left parts of the market unhygienic, raising concerns about foul smells and possible health risks. Although the Gadag-Betageri Municipal Council and Urban Development Authority are preparing plans for the city’s overall development, residents have expressed concern over the apparent neglect of the old market. They question whether action will be taken only after a serious accident occurs. Residents and traders have urged the district administration, municipal council and elected representatives to prioritise the market’s renovation. Their demands include constructing a safe, modern market complex at the existing location, providing public toilets and clean drinking water, and improving waste management. They have also called for temporary alternative trading spaces so that merchants can continue their livelihoods safely while permanent construction is undertaken. The market’s deteriorating condition has prompted calls for immediate intervention to protect public safety, support traders and preserve an important commercial centre of Gadag city.