Gadag gears up for grand Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations

CH NEWS, Gadag Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sridhar has directed officials to ensure that Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated in Gadag district on November 1 in a meaningful, well-organised and festive manner. Chairing a preparatory meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall on Thursday, he said various committees had been formed to coordinate the arrangements. He instructed committee members to fulfil their responsibilities carefully and ensure that the celebrations proceed without any shortcomings. The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to maintain cleanliness and arrange decorative lighting at government offices and important traffic circles on October 31 and November 1. Special attention must be given to the cleanliness of the main venue, seating arrangements, stage decoration and the felicitation ceremony. The celebrations will begin at 7.30 am with a procession featuring Taayi Bhuvaneshwari and cultural troupes. Starting from the Gadag-Betageri City Municipal Council Pre-University College premises, the procession will pass through various city circles before reaching K.H. Patil District Stadium. The district in-charge minister will hoist the national flag at 9 am. The programme will include a parade and march-past by the police, Home Guards and Bharat Seva Dal. Cultural performances by school students and tableaux presented by various government departments will also be featured. Sridhar urged officials to encourage students, educational institutions and voluntary organisations to participate in large numbers. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Duragesh K.R. stressed the importance of inviting dignitaries according to official protocol and ensuring the timely printing of invitation cards. He also called for an orderly felicitation ceremony to honour achievers from different fields. District Panchayat CEO Mukul Jain, Superintendent of Police Mithun H.N. and other district-level officials attended the meeting and discussed preparations for the celebrations.