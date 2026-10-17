FSDA issues notices to 25 sweet units

BENGALURU State health authorities have launched a massive inspection drive targeting dessert and confectionery makers across the region. With major festive celebrations right around the corner, food safety inspectors have stepped up checks to ensure that residents consume safe, clean products. Recent state-wide raids revealed widespread hygiene violations, prompting officials to penalize several local businesses and send numerous samples away for laboratory testing. During a strict two-day operation carried out earlier this week, teams from the food safety department visited nearly 200 sweet-manufacturing facilities. Inspectors closely examined kitchens, storage rooms, and food preparation areas to check for cleanliness and proper handling procedures. Out of all the establishments checked, authorities issued official warning notices to twenty-five commercial kitchens due to poor sanitary standards, improper food storage methods, and a lack of required health certificates for kitchen staff. Furthermore, cash fines were levied against specific operators caught breaking health guidelines. During these surprise visits, inspectors collected hundreds of food samples from various shops and sent them to official government laboratories for detailed chemical and biological analysis. Officials noted that common infractions included dirty cooking surfaces, missing worker fitness records, and incorrect product labeling. Two of the penalized sweet marts are located right here in the capital city, while other targeted shops span several different districts across the state. This strict enforcement effort is part of a broader, ongoing crackdown on food businesses throughout Karnataka. In recent weeks, authorities have raided ice cream plants, restaurant kitchens, and private club dining halls to crack down on expired ingredients and unhygienic practices. Health officials emphasize that these rigorous checks will continue without interruption to protect public health and safety during the festive season. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious food quality issues to local authorities immediately.