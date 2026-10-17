France braces for nationwide stir over rising costs

Paris Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets across France on Saturday, as students, trade unionists and supporters of the Yellow Vest movement unite against rising living costs, inequality and the weakening of the country's social model. The protests began last month at high schools in northern Paris suburbs, where students initially demonstrated against teacher shortages and deteriorating school facilities. The unrest subsequently spread nationwide, with protesters raising broader concerns about declining public services, inadequate government spending and growing economic disparities. The demonstrations come at a politically sensitive moment for France, as President Emmanuel Macron enters the final stretch of his presidency. The country faces a deeply polarised electorate and a fragmented political landscape, while growing concerns over public finances have added to pressure on the government. Investors have been selling French government debt, pushing borrowing costs to their highest levels in more than two decades. The development has highlighted the country's continuing difficulties in controlling public spending and restoring confidence in its finances. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday that authorities were concerned about the possibility of unrest during the demonstrations. The government has accused the hard-left France Unbowed party of encouraging the protests, an allegation the party has rejected. "This is a moment of fatigue in the country," Lecornu said. He described France as being in an atmosphere of permanent crisis, citing wars, inflation and concerns about purchasing power. Jordan Bardella, leader of the far-right National Rally, also warned that the demonstrations could turn violent. His party is leading opinion polls ahead of next year's presidential election.