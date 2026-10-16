Food safety raids target 80 sweet units

CH NEWS, BENGALURU As festive preparations reach a fever pitch across the region, state health authorities have launched an aggressive statewide crackdown on commercial food manufacturers to safeguard public health. In a coordinated series of surprise inspections conducted on October 15, the Department of Health and Family Welfare targeted eighty commercial sweet-making establishments and retail units, resulting in formal administrative notices being issued to ten major operators for severe safety and licensing violations. The intensive enforcement operation was executed under the direct guidance of Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader, operating strictly within the regulatory framework of the central Food Safety and Standards Act along with the Food Safety and Standards Regulations of 2011. During these unannounced field checks, state food safety inspectors paid special attention to commercial hubs where traditional confectionery and festival sweets are produced in massive wholesale quantities to meet holiday demands. To ensure rigorous scientific validation of consumable goods, inspection teams successfully collected one hundred twenty-five distinct food samples from various operating units. These perishable confectioneries and raw ingredients have been dispatched to authorize government food testing laboratories for comprehensive chemical and microbiological analysis. Departmental commissioners noted that the precise quality verdicts and safety ratings of these samples will depend entirely on impending laboratory reports, which will verify whether the products conform to prescribed human consumption standards or contain harmful adulterants. The field sweeps exposed alarming operational shortcomings within a subset of inspected facilities. Inspectors documented profoundly unhygienic conditions across multiple food preparation zones, improper storage handling of dairy products and sweeteners, and a total disregard for basic sanitation protocols. Furthermore, several business entities operated entirely outside the law, lacking mandatory operational licenses or valid standard registrations mandated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Addressing the media regarding the crackdown, Department Commissioner Srinivas K. confirmed that formal show-cause notices have been dispatched to all ten defaulting establishments. He warned that further stringent legal actions, including heavy financial penalties and potential business license suspensions, will be enforced once laboratory results are finalized. The health administration has strongly reminded all commercial food operators that maintaining pristine kitchen hygiene and strict regulatory compliance is non-negotiable, particularly during festive seasons when public consumption peaks.